How Trey Lance's offseason work sets him up for 49ers success in OTAs

How Lance's offseason work sets him up for success in OTAs

Trey Lance is setting himself up for success.

The 49ers' second-year quarterback needs to take advantage of every opportunity possible, and getting time in with his receivers during the offseason is one example. Lance worked out with Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Conor Wedington and Ray-Ray McCloud prior to the start of Phase 1 of the offseason.

Clubs that did not undergo a head coaching change are allowed to report as early as Monday, April 18. Until that time, Lance worked out with his teammates in Huntington Beach, working with John Beck of 3DQB who helped him with draft preparation in 2021.

This “extra credit” work will help the young quarterback excel once the 49ers' offense hits the field for what Kyle Shanahan calls crucial practices for Lance’s success. The 21-year-old will be taking all first-team reps once the team is allowed to get onto the field, and chemistry with his receivers will accelerate their efficiency heading into the 2022 season.

Extra time spent together will help Lance adjust to the timing of his receivers getting out of their breaks and will allow him to predict where his targets will be as he releases the ball. It will also help the receivers adjust to the power of the young quarterback’s arm.

Jimmy Garoppolo is known for his quick release when he throws the ball. Lance has a little longer windup motion, but throws with more velocity. Adjusting to this change can take receivers a little time.

With significantly more experience under center for the 49ers, Garoppolo completed 301 of his 441 regular-season attempts for a 67.7 percent completion rate. Lance appeared in six games, including two starts, and completed 41 of his 71 attempts, which calculates to a 57.8 percent completion rate.

Lance spending more time throwing to receivers is the first step in building a rapport and eventually increasing his completion percentage. It will also help the young play caller’s comfort in Shanahan’s system and ability to progress.

“NFL players that need to practice the sport to get better, and there’s not much time provided for that,” Shanahan said while at the NFL Annual Meetings last month. “Trey is preparing hard for these nine OTA days. That when he can come back, that he can get the most out of the nine practices you are allowed to do with them because that is how you get better.”

Garoppolo is still on the 49ers' roster but unable to throw a football until July at the earliest due to surgery on his throwing shoulder. Lance will take his place with the first team leading the offense. The extra work in Southern California will likely prove to be highly beneficial.

