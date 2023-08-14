What do we make of Trey Lance's game vs. Raiders? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do we make of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
