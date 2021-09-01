Trey Lance's finger injury: John Lynch offers encouraging update

Lynch offers encouraging update on Lance's finger injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Lynch says Trey Lance's return is on schedule.

The small chip finger fracture will keep the 49ers rookie quarterback sidelined until at least Monday. Lynch wanted to assure the media that the 49ers will be careful with the QB, not forcing him to return to the field before he is ready.

“I think it’s trending in the right direction,” the 49ers general manager said via conference call Wednesday. “Some of the swelling is coming down and Monday was the optimistic look at it. I can promise you this, we will do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he’s back out there.

“We certainly would love to have him available on Monday and we’ll just make sure that he -- and I can promise you this with Trey as well, he is doing everything he can to get well and he’s working hard at that right now.”

Lance suffered the fracture during the 49ers' preseason finale vs. the Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be the only quarterback under center at 49ers practice while Lance heals. The 49ers signed Nate Sudfeld to the practice squad Wednesday and the two veteran quarterbacks will command the huddle until Lance returns.

While coach Kyle Shanahan has refused to officially name his starting quarterback for the 49ers' Week 1 game vs. the Detroit Lions, Lance missing valuable practice time all but solidifies that Garoppolo will be on the field to start the game on September 12.

