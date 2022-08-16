Trey Lance's confidence stands out over 49ers newcomer George Odum's past QBs

How newcomer Odum compares Lance's confidence to his past QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers safety George Odum is a fresh face on the team, but he already feels right at home.

His smile said as much after practice on Monday as he gushed about how much he loves the California weather -- and his new quarterback Trey Lance.

And after four years with the Indianapolis Colts, Odum made it clear there has been no problem when it comes to the team gelling with Lance in his first season as San Francisco’s starter under center.

In fact, Lance has proven more than capable in one specific area compared to other quarterbacks the former Colt has played with.

“I’ll tell you, I had five new quarterbacks,” Odum said of his time with the Colts. “Every year we had a new quarterback. I had Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers … Last year was kind of different with Carson [Wentz].”

After spending the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, Odum signed a three-year contract with the 49ers in March and instantly provided a boost thanks to his status as an All-Pro special teamer.

Odum has played in every game since entering the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, so it’s safe to say he got to know his many quarterbacks well despite not playing on offense.

There’s one major difference between Odum’s quarterback last season compared to Lance, he said.

“[Wentz] was kind of a quieter guy, but this year Trey Lance -- you can tell he has the confidence,” Odum said. “I’m not saying Carson didn’t have the confidence, but he’s not a vocal person. He’s an action person.

“Trey, he’s more vocal. He’s aggressive. That’s what the team likes about him.”

A team leader needs to know when to use their voice, and Lance certainly is coming into his own as Week 1 of his second NFL season approaches.

Story continues

And as Odum noted, the 49ers appear to be all in on their new signal-caller in a league where confidence is key.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast