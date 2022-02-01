Trey Lance's 'competitive greatness' has 49ers confident he can lead

Lance's 'competitive greatness' has 49ers confident he can lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the 49ers to feel comfortable moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have to believe Trey Lance is ready to take the reins in 2022.

While no firm decision has been made on Garoppolo's future, all signs point to the veteran quarterback having a new home next season. As for Lance, the 49ers appear confident he can do the job if that's the direction they choose to go in.

"He is who we thought he was and probably even stronger," Lynch told Bay Area reporters on a video conference call Tuesday. "You have to have a lot to you. You have to have a lot of substance to play quarterback in this league. Both physically and from just a who you are standpoint. I think Trey checks both those boxes. What you know are the things that Kyle and his staff have identified as things for Trey to work with.

"This guy’s focus, his work ethic, he’ll have a plan, and it will be a comprehensive one. When you have the talent and that ability, and what he showed me in the moments, and there were few, when he had the opportunity to go play, I saw that competitive greatness that you look for in people that are going to lead your organization. However brief it was, I saw it. It gives me a lot of belief that it’s there, and he is exactly who we thought he was when we picked him, and we’re really excited about that."

The decision to move on from Garoppolo was multi-layered, with injuries and overall ceiling playing a significant role in the franchise-altering move. When it came to selecting Lance over Mac Jones and Justin Fields, Shanahan cited Lance's natural ability to play quarterback as well as his football IQ, arm talent and running ability.

After almost a year spent with his hand-picked quarterback, Lance has been everything the 49ers believed he would be.

“What I learned the most about Trey is that he was the person we were banking on him being," Shanahan said Tuesday. "You never know until you get with someone and just being with him this whole year, he’s a good person, the good human we thought, has the work ethic we thought, he’s as smart as we thought. He has the natural charisma to him. He’s a leader. He’s kind of the baby on the team this year, just in terms of his age, but he has a presence that people will gravitate to when he has that position.

"You have to go off what you see on tape and believing in the person," Shanahan later said. "We did. Having him here for a full year, I feel stronger about that. He’s got the ability to do it. He’s got the mind to do it. I think he’s the type of person that can handle all the stuff that goes with it."

Lance started two games this past season when Garoppolo was out with a calf injury and a thumb injury. He showed impressive growth from the first start in Week 5 to the second in Week 17.

Garoppolo has witnessed Lance's development since the North Dakota State product arrived in Santa Clara. To Garoppolo, it's how Lance has evolved as a learner that has stuck out.

“Trey, he's grown a lot mentally," Garoppolo said in a video conference call with local reporters Tuesday. "I think physically, I don't get to see all the reps he's doing on scout team and things, but mentally just in the classroom and things like that, he's grown a lot. I mean, when you come in as a rookie, it's difficult. Just picking up, especially our offense, it's so different and wordy and things like that. But he's done a good job of it. It's tough to come in and learn as quickly as he did and it's been impressive.

"I think next year looks bright for him. Dude’s as talented as it comes. He's just got to use those things the right way, run, slide, learn how to get down when he needs to. But no, I'm excited for him."

Shanahan and Lynch vowed to be upfront with Garoppolo when it comes to their plans for him this offseason. The 49ers likely will give Garoppolo permission to seek a trade to a team that will offer him a contract extension. Garoppolo is in the final year of the five-year contract he signed with the 49ers in March of 2018.

The 30-year-old quarterback said he just wants to go somewhere he can win, and that he is excited about the next chapter of his NFL career. While he wouldn't rule out a scenario that sees him return to the 49ers next season, Garoppolo said his goodbyes Tuesday.

"Faithful, thank you very much for everything," Garoppolo said. "It’s been crazy, man. Just all the comebacks at Levi’s, comebacks on the road, ups and downs, it’s been a hell of a ride, guys. I love you guys. See ya."

And with that, the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco likely ended and prepared the 49ers to turn the page to Lance, who is exactly who they hoped he would be.

