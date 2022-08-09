Trey Lance's 49ers preseason playing time outlined by Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan outlines plan for Lance's preseason playing time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- As of Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan’s plan is to have Trey Lance get some playing time during the 49ers' first preseason match-up against the Green Bay Packers this Friday.

With three preseason games within the span of 14 days, the head coach is being cautious with his starters in preparation for Week 1.

“In my mind right now I’d like Trey to get in in games one and three,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “Right now my gut is exactly what I said but it could change after these two practices and what we see out there, but I would definitely like to get him out there this week.”

The head coach explained that with two joint practices in Minnesota next week with the Vikings, Lance and most of the starting lineup will not play in the second preseason game. Shanahan finds the scrimmages during practices are more valuable in the evaluation process.

The short four-day time span prior to their final “dress rehearsal” in Houston is also a factor. Without enough time to recover appropriately, Shanahan knows his starters will need a break before the preseason game facing the Texans.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo was on the field for one offensive series during the first preseason game. Shanahan has not decided how many plays he will keep the second-year quarterback on the field Friday night, but it will likely be in a very limited fashion.

Kickoff vs. the Packers is Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast