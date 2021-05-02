Trey Lance's 49ers locker between Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward

Lance's 49ers locker sandwiched between two veterans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's place in the 49ers locker room has been set, and it appears he'll be flanked on both sides by veteran defensive backs.

Both Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward were drafted in 2014, and each has dealt with adversity in their NFL journey, which could stand to help Lance.

Lance never lost a game as the starter during his time at North Dakota State, and will be joining an organization with sky-high expectations for the 2021 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to remain on the roster going into next season, and likely will be the QB1 when the season begins. If Lance appears ready, don't be surprised if he gets the nod early in 2021. But Garoppolo's presence gives the 49ers the luxury of not forcing Lance into action right away, which we've seen lead to some failures for top-five draft pick QBs in the past.

As some commenters pointed out, it might have made more sense to surround Lance with his future offensive line veterans like Trent Williams or Alex Mack, but Verrett and Ward can impart not only what it takes to be an NFL player day in and day out, but how defensive backs think and prepare for quarterbacks.

Excitement is through the roof across 49ers nation for Lance, and with the price the 49ers paid to move up to the third pick in order to select him, the pressure is on for the young quarterback to deliver.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast