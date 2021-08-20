How Trey Lance's 49ers first-team reps looked vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- As 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan forecasted, Trey Lance took a series of reps with the first team on Friday.

The rookie quarterback took five snaps behind the second-string offensive line before Shanahan put in the first team and kept Lance on the field. The 21-year old took eight consecutive snaps, predominantly run plays, before Nate Sudfeld took over with the second team.

Shanahan wants the first team to get accustomed to zone-read packages that ideally will be run with Lance under center.

“I'd like him to get some reps with the ones eventually,” Shanahan said on Thursday. “I kind of reevaluate that after each practice. Not just so he can get with our ones, but also, so he can go against the one defense and stuff.”

Here are the eight plays that Lance ran with the first team:

Lance shovel pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that went to the left side of the line

Lance handed off to running back Raheem Mostert

Lance faked the handoff to Mostert, then ran to the right side

Lance held the ball in the pocket before taking a sack

Lance zone read, ran up the middle

Lance handed off to running back JaMycal Hasty who ran to the left side

Lance completed a pass to Samuel in the middle of the field. He was being covered by Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell

Lance completed a pass to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on the left sideline

With the new packages that Shanahan has installed to take advantage of Lance’s mobility and athleticism, veteran players like tight end George Kittle are adapting to slightly different roles. The All-Pro admitted it has taken a little getting used to.

“There’s a lot of the QB option stuff that I’m still learning how to do,” Kittle said. “There’s some bumps but he’s a natural out there. When you do zone option stuff, like who you’re blocking, depending on what look it is depending on a certain play call it’s just a lot of loose ends I would have to say.

“We are sharpening up right now and that’s the best way to do it.”

The first team is likely to spend limited time on the field on Sunday. Shanahan, also wanting to keep his new plays close to the vest, might keep these plays under wraps until Week 1.

