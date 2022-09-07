Trey Lance working through struggles valuable to 49ers, Peyton Manning states

Peyton Manning highlights value of Lance working past struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With a unique quarterback situation underway in Santa Clara, it was only right for one of the greatest signal-callers of all time to chime in.

Peyton Manning recently talked about the value of the 49ers playing Trey Lance now, even with Jimmy Garoppolo back in the 49ers QB room.

“For Trey, it’s about the reps,” Manning said on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast”. “Anytime you're in quarterback competitions, your accuracy, your decision-making, your play is always going to be challenged. The best way to learn is on the field.”

Manning spent 14 years of his 18-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and the remaining four with the Denver Broncos. He’s a five-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl champ, but it was a journey to success for the legendary QB.

He used his first year in the league as an example as to why it's so crucial for Lance to just get on the field.

"[I had] 28 interceptions as a rookie, we won three games," Manning said. "But what I learned in that rookie season, there’s no way we’re going 13-3 the next year if I don’t play every game as a rookie. Eli [Manning] says that the six games he started with the [New York] Giants compared to the 10 he sat behind Kurt Warner, no comparison at all."

After that forgetful rookie season, Manning led the Colts to the postseason 12 times in 14 years.

It goes to show that mistakes are going to happen. One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time threw a league-high 28 interceptions in his rookie season, and he didn't let it define himself as a player.

The same will go for Lance this year, who might not have been picked off 28 times last season, but will get a chance to really prove himself this year.

It's Lance's turn.

"For Trey, it’s just [getting] him in there, let him learn and hopefully, you can win at the same time," Manning said. "The 49ers are used to winning. They’re not looking for a 3-13 season ... I think the supporting cast around Trey, I think they can give him a chance at success. I think Kyle Shanahan knows the position is to keep Trey in to give him a chance to be successful."

