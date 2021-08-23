Trey Lance victim of NFL-high seven preseason dropped passes

Lance victim of staggering NFL-high seven preseason drops originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's preseason campaign has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

There have been some highs and some lows, but most of all, plenty of drops.

Most dropped passes this preseason:



Trey Lance - 7 pic.twitter.com/fw7knmlupC — PFF (@PFF) August 23, 2021

Lance ranks first among all eligible quarterbacks in dropped passes, a partial reason as to why his less-than-impressive stat line looks the way it does through two preseason games.

There could be multiple factors at play, but one reason for the drops might be the high velocity throws Lance seems to be making consistently. With the strongest arm on the team, receivers might have trouble adapting to different quarterback's passes from drive to drive.

Another reason might just be bad ball placement. Receivers are oftentimes able to get their hands on some of the wilder throws, which then the blame would fall at the feet of the quarterback.

In an alternate universe, we could only imagine the increased level of excitement surrounding Lance with a completion percentage of 71 percent versus the 46 percent he currently has.

Through two preseason games Trey Lance is 13-of-28 passing (46%)



If these passes were caught he’d be 20-of-28 (71%) https://t.co/YQiCiLPeET — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) August 23, 2021

In the meantime, he'll continue to work out and kinks and learn from the growing pains that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL.

