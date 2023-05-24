Trey Lance unbothered by Brock Purdy leading 49ers’ locker room notion

Lance unbothered by notion Purdy is 'leader in the clubhouse' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance, in speaking to the media for the first time this offseason after the 49ers' first open practice of OTAs on Tuesday, came across as even-keeled and ready for a competition.

The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has had a rollercoaster of a career thus far and once again is fighting for a stop atop San Francisco's depth chart at the quarterback position after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 last season.

Lance was replaced by veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo who eventually was replaced by rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who took the NFL by storm. After leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, Purdy appears to be in a position to claim the starting nod once he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a torn UCL.

In March, 49ers general manager John Lynch praised Purdy, claiming he "earned the right" to remain the starting quarterback next season and was the 49ers' "leader in the clubhouse." Lance was asked about Lynch's comments on Tuesday and reiterated his desire just for an opportunity to compete while praising his quarterback counterpart.

“Nothing's changed for me," Lance said. "I’ve been able to focus on a lot more things that are going to help me I'd say this offseason versus just focusing on trying to get back to as healthy as I could last offseason. As far as the stuff with Brock, that's same thing I told you guys last year at the end of the year, my opportunity is just to come in and compete and that's all I wanted. I don't want to take anything away from Brock and no one should be able to take anything away from Brock. He did what he did last year and he deserves all the credit in the world for it. I just want an opportunity to compete.”

Purdy, who is expected to begin throwing as soon as next week, continues to rehab at the 49ers' facility and also was asked about Lynch's comments. The young quarterback remains focused on his rehab and not where he falls in the 49ers' quarterback pecking order.

Brock Purdy is focused on getting his arm healthy and winning a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/SdHZfPwKRn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 23, 2023

“Yeah, I just try to focus on where I'm at right now, and for me it's getting my arm healthy," Purdy explained. "To say all these things and say you want to be this kind of guy or that kind of guy on the team. I think that's just in a sense, foolish, just for myself to think like that. Like for me, I come into work every day trying to get my arm right, try to be around the guys and do what it takes to win.

"We want to win a Super Bowl here, and that's simple as that. I just do my job and everything else falls into place, but I'm just trying to be present. I'm not trying to get caught up in rumors or what people were saying or anything like that, but for the fact of them to say that, yeah, I'm appreciative to see what we did last year and winning 12 games in a row and everything that we did as a team, it was a great accomplishment, so we just want to build off that momentum.”

Barring a setback in his recovery, Purdy could be cleared for training camp later this summer. However, until then, Lance and newly-signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold will receive the first-team reps, each with a chance to leapfrog Purdy and secure the starting job heading into Week 1 of the 2023 season.

