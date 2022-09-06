What Trey Lance traits stood out most to Brian Griese in first meeting

What stood out to Griese about Lance in first meeting, workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, Trey Lance has impressed many around the 49ers, including quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.

In particular, Griese was impressed by the 22-year-old's demeanor heading into his first year as QB1.

"His humility. I think his integrity," Griese said on the latest edition of NBC Sports Bay Area's "The Choice" about Lance's attitude. "He's genuine about his relationships on both on the field and in the locker room with us, as coaches."

Griese added that he appreciates how Lance values relationships and notes how imperative it is to lean on those when the season hits a tough spot.

"I think he understands the value of that and why that's important as the season goes on and as you hit rough spots -- you're going to need to rely on those relationships."

Griese believes that while Lance has "got what it takes," he mentions how it is the attention to details that separate the talented quarterbacks from elite ones.

"Mentally, what's going to push beyond? From a leadership standpoint, what's going to make you rise above?" Griese asked. "We talk about the little things: your approach, your poise, handling the pressure, handling your environment, meeting your team."

Playing in an exceptional offense that features weapons such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and more, Griese is excited to see what Lance can accomplish in what he considers to be the quarterback's rookie season.

"He's got a great opportunity with a great team and supporting cast that believes in him and that he's developed relationships with, that will be a foundation for supporting him through this.

"It's a tremendous opportunity," Griese concluded.

For Griese -- a former quarterback and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos -- to speak so highly of Lance should quell any doubts fans might have regarding his ability to lead the 49ers this upcoming season.

Story continues

Even though there will be growing pains for Lance, that is to be expected for a young quarterback in his first full season under center.

It is now up to Lance to help lead the team to what they and the rest of the 49ers Faithful hope to be: Super Bowl champions.

Catch more of the interview with Brian Griese on NBC Sports Bay Area after "Giants Postgame Live" on Sept. 5.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast