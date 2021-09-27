Trey Lance touchdown gets 49ers on the board just before halftime

After throwing a touchdown on one of his four snaps in the 49ers season opener, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance didn’t see the field in Week Two.

But when San Francisco had to have a touchdown to close the first half against Green Bay, Lance got it done.

The No. 3 overall pick took a run 1-yard to the left for the first rushing touchdown of his career, cutting Green Bay’s lead to 17-7 at halftime.

The 49ers got in position to score because Trenton Cannon returned a kick 68 yards to Green Bay’s 35 with just 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter. San Francisco had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line after a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone. After two Jimmy Garoppolo incompletions, head coach Kyle Shanahan elected to send in the rookie for a gotta-have-it play. And the 49ers got it with two seconds left having no timeouts.

Overall San Francisco had just eight first downs with 99 total yards. The 49ers are averaging just 3.7 yards per play.

Still, Green Bay leads by 10 largely behind a strong first-half performance by Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback was 16-of-18 for 184 yards with one touchdown. He started the game 9-of-9 for 127 yards, with a 47-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a 42-yard strike to Allen Lazard.

The quarterback has connected well with Davante Adams, too, as the receiver has seven catches for 73 yards with a touchdown.

The Packers, however, could be leading by even more. The team kicked a field goal on its first drive and got stopped on fourth-and-1 from San Francisco’s 3-yard line when Rodgers threw one of his two incompletions.

On the injury front, the 49ers continue to have issues in the secondary. Cornerback Josh Norman exited the game with a chest injury and he is questionable to return. Cornerback Dontae Johnson was examined in the medical tent, but returned to the field.

Green Bay announced linebacker Krys Barnes is being evaluated for a concussion. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan briefly exited the contest too but was able to come back in the second quarter.

Trey Lance touchdown gets 49ers on the board just before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk