Trey Lance throws 76-yard TD pass on Seahawks' busted coverage

Trey Lance might never have an easier touchdown pass in his entire career.

The 49ers' rookie quarterback took over for Jimmy Garoppolo at the start of the second half of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium and was immediately thrust into a tense situation. His first two pass attempts fell incomplete, but the third one had a much better result.

On 1st and 10 from San Francisco's own 24-yard-line, Lance connected with a wide-open Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown to pull the 49ers within 21-13 with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter. It was a complete busted coverage by Seattle, as there wasn't a single defender anywhere near Samuel.

Deebo hit the GAS 💨

Mitch Wishnowsky, kicking for the injured Robbie Gould, missed the ensuing extra point. Nontheless, Lance's second career touchdown pass injected life into a crowd that was looking for a reason to get excited.

Just don't get used to it being that easy, kid.