Trey Lance throws 5-yard 49ers touchdown on first NFL pass

Welcome to the NFL: Lance throws TD on first pass for 49ers

One pass, one touchdown.

Trey Lance's start to his NFL career couldn't have gone much better. Kyle Shanahan unveiled the 49ers' two-QB system Sunday in Detroit and it was executed to perfection against the Lions.

Lance entered the game for Jimmy Garoppolo on second-and-9 from the 16-yard line and rushed up the middle for 1 yard. He then entered again three plays later and perfectly hit receiver Trent Sherfield for a 5-yard pass touchdown, giving the 49ers an early 6-0 lead.

First TD pass for Trey Lance 🙌pic.twitter.com/QjQwlH8lDJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

Robbie Gould's extra-point made it 7-0 in San Francisco's favor.

Garoppolo started at quarterback for the 49ers and fumbled the snap on their first play.