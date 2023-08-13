Trey Lance has three three-and-outs, before leading 49ers to an accidental touchdown

When it comes to three-and-out drives, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance went three for three on Sunday.

The third-year signal-caller, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, got the start on Sunday for San Francisco against the Raiders. Each drive went nowhere.

Along the way, Trey was sacked three times.

Lance's effort wasn't always supported by solid blocking. He also waited a bit too long to get rid of the ball.

The streak ended with Lance's fourth drive, which started with receiver Ronnie Bell running for a first down on the first play of the drive. Lance threw for a pair of first downs after that, including a nifty little pass to receiver Willie Snead while it appeared Lance would be running the ball.

The fourth drive ended with Lance throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley after a Raiders defender dropped and then batted an easy interception toward Dwelley.

Said Rich Gannon on the call for the Raiders, "Bad decision, bad throw, touchdown."