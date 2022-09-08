How Trey Lance thought Jimmy Garoppolo drama was handled by Kyle Shanahan

How Lance thought Shanahan, 49ers handled Jimmy G situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the news of Jimmy Garoppo returning to the Bay stunned the entire NFL world, those within the walls of the 49ers locker room were already well aware of the decision.

Of course, that included Trey Lance, who’s been preparing all offseason for his transition to QB1.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers insider Matt Maiocco, Lance detailed how coach Kyle Shanahan handled the situation, and how the relationship between the two has blossomed.

“Yeah, we’ve gotten much closer for sure this offseason,” Lance said on the latest “49ers Talk.” “We got to spend some time together, got to talk more as people, not always as coach and quarterback. But yeah, he’s been open and honest to me and that meant a lot to me. [He] and John both.

“Being open and honest about the situation, about the organization, about where we’re at throughout this whole offseason, this whole process. So I’m super thankful for them.”

Along with Lance, Shanahan and Lynch pulled aside more than a dozen “team leaders” to inform them about the decision before it was public knowledge.

But most importantly, to Lynch and Shanahan, they made sure to communicate with Lance and Garoppolo, who said they were both comfortable with the situation.

And now, weeks later, the two QBs have openly talked about their close relationship and how -- believe it or not -- there’s no “awkwardness” in the 49ers' QB room.

While people will have their opinions about how the 49ers handled this bizarre situation over the offseason, it appears that their communication on all fronts was handled appropriately.

