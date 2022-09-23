What Trey Lance texted 49ers' Kyle Shanahan shortly after ankle surgery

What eager Lance texted Shanahan right after ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Programming Note: Catch the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan" when it airs Friday at 10:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area.

It will take more than a season-ending ankle injury to slow down Trey Lance's drive to be better.

Shortly after undergoing successful surgery last Monday, Lance already was texting 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to see if he can join the team in Colorado for their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

"I'm like, 'Of course, you can,' " Shanahan told longtime 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa on Friday's episode of "49ers Game Plan."

Shanahan added that Lance is not medically cleared to fly yet and so the next time he will be on the sidelines is when the 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Oct. 3 at Levi's Stadium.

Nevertheless, Shanahan will have Lance join in on team activities, albeit in a severely limited fashion.

"He'll be a part of everything and go through the process, preparing like he's playing so he can get used to the game plans," Shanahan explained to Papa. "Everything he did in the first year, just can't get out on that field."

Since Lance broke his ankle in San Francisco's Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Shanahan has reiterated that the 22-year-old quarterback will be a part of "everything" the team does.

Lance also posted to social media that he is going to "attack" rehab as he looks to come back stronger than ever for the 2023 NFL season.

It has to be a good sign for 49ers fans to see just how invested Lance continues to be, even though his 2022 NFL season was cut short after just five quarters.

As he rehabs and Shanahan teaches the youngster what to do, it's fair to assume that the sky's the limit for the 49ers and Lance, should everything go according to plan.

Story continues

With Lance's drive to be great, there should be no doubt just what kind of competitor he is.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast