Trey Lance tells ex-49ers DB to 'stop it' with Deebo Samuel trade prediction

With trade rumors swirling around 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a former teammate decided to stir things up ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, and that didn't sit well with a few prominent San Francisco players.

Safety Tony Jefferson, who spent the 2021 NFL season with the 49ers, woke up Thursday morning and decided to predict that Samuel would be traded to the New York Jets by the end of the night.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle and expected 2022 starting quarterback Trey Lance responded to Jefferson on Twitter. Neither seemed pleased.

Stop it Tony — Trey Lance (@treylance09) April 29, 2022

The rumors with the most weight were that the Jets would send a package headlined by the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday's draft to the 49ers for Samuel. But that never happened.

The Jets used the No. 10 pick on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, likely meaning Samuel will remain with the 49ers past the draft, which runs through Saturday.

Jefferson didn't back down and had a quick response to Lance.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚Boy waited until after that 10th pick — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) April 29, 2022

The 49ers signed Jefferson last June and he appeared in two games for them. He saw more special teams snaps (21) than defensive snaps (2). San Francisco released him in December and he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in four games for them.

If Jefferson's goal was to rile up 49ers players and the Faithful, he succeeded. But his prediction didn't hit the mark.

