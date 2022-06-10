Trey Lance talks to Deebo Samuel 'a ton,' glad to have 49ers' star at minicamp

Lance talks to Deebo 'a ton,' glad to have him around team again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Slowly but surely, the band is getting back together.

49ers superstars Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa returned to the field this week for mandatory minicamp at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel, of course, made his first appearance with the team since requesting a trade out of San Francisco earlier in the offseason. The All-Pro receiver worked off to the side of the field and did not participate in any team drills, but still spent time with teammates and met plenty of fresh faces.

Trey Lance, the quarterback expected to be throwing Samuel passes this season, was thrilled to have his star wideout back with the team, even in a limited capacity.

"Deebo's a guy we love to have in the locker room," Lance told reporters on Tuesday. "It's good to have him, Trent [Williams], [Nick] Bosa, those guys back. I talk to Deebo a ton, even when he's not here. So it's obviously good to have him back, just his vibe on the field, his energy. I don't think he's going to practice this week, but just having him around, having him around the receiver room. A lot of guys haven't met him, the rookies especially.

Samuel had yet to meet any of the 49ers' offseason additions, including the rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class.

"The new guys in the receiver room, Ray-Ray [McCloud], Malik [Turner] and KeeSean [Johnson] all those guys have never spent any time around him so it's awesome for those guys just to be able to get together, be able to know each other, spend some time together on and off the field," Lance added. "But him, Trent and Bosa, when they're in the building it's a little bit different."

Samuel still has yet to formally address the trade request and did not speak to the media during the week.

While the 49ers work to continue to mend the relationship and attempt to lock up the receiver long-term, general manager John Lynch does believe that Samuel will play for San Francisco this season.

