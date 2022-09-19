Trey Lance takes to social media to say ankle surgery was successful

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury to his right ankle in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback had surgery to repair the damage Monday and afterward took to social media with a positive message.

The 49ers provided more detail:

Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance against the Seahawks and will start at quarterback for San Francisco going forward. He’s going to make big bucks in that role.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories