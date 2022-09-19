Trey Lance takes to social media to say ankle surgery was successful

Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury to his right ankle in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback had surgery to repair the damage Monday and afterward took to social media with a positive message.

Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! pic.twitter.com/l5hoBWsLDw — Trey Lance (@treylance09) September 19, 2022

The 49ers provided more detail:

An update from the 49ers on today’s surgery for QB Trey Lance, who fractured his fibula and damaged his ligaments. pic.twitter.com/Ktpelc8JxU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance against the Seahawks and will start at quarterback for San Francisco going forward. He’s going to make big bucks in that role.

For each game that Jimmy Garoppolo plays at least 25% of the snaps, he earns $250K. If the 49ers win that game, the number jumps to $350K. As the starter going forward, he now has the chance to earn $5.6M via incentives in the regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2022

