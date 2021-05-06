Trey Lance will start more than Jimmy Garoppolo, Todd McShay believes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McShay believes Lance will start more games than Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jed York told NBC Sports Bay Area this week that he would be comfortable with the 49ers not starting Trey Lance in his first few seasons, but ESPN's Todd McShay believes the No. 3 overall pick will get his chance much sooner.

"I don't care about the message, I care about reality. And yes, I understand, Trey Lance 17 starts, FCS, only one game this past season. When you study the tape, he processes as fast as Mac Jones from Alabama or any other quarterback in this entire class," McShay said Thursday on NFL Live. "Being real, last 13 years there's been 39 quarterbacks drafted in the first round, only three of them did not start a game. So history tells us its a longshot that Lance is not going to start."

"First of all, I think they're going to try and work him in regardless. Second of all, there's a real good chance Jimmy G gets injured. Third of all, you don't trade all the way up, and even if it was for Mac Jones, and adjust your mindset because Trey Lance blew you away, and then not play him this upcoming season. I think Trey Lance is going to start more games than any other quarterback for San Fran."

York joined Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt on the latest episode of 49ers Talk, and said he wouldn't mind Lance getting a chance to sit and learn from Jimmy G for as long as necessary.

“We’ve talked about this internally,” York said on 49ers Talk. “If we’re in a situation where Jimmy goes out and takes us to a Super Bowl again and has an MVP-caliber season, and does it again, there are worse dilemmas to be in. And Jimmy certainly has the ability to do that.

“Knowing it’s the most important position in sports, and it’s great to have a guy that you do believe in and has gotten you to a Super Bowl. So you don’t have to put the weight of the world on a rookie, whoever it was we were going to choose. And now that we know Trey is here, you don’t have to put the weight of the world on that kid’s shoulders. And he can grow into that position.”

It is understandable that the 49ers would want to minimize the pressure on Lance through public messaging, especially since they have no control over the inherent burden that comes with being a top-five QB.

On the other hand, this is a team that was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Many of those pieces remain on the roster, and they won't be around forever. 

RELATED: Why Lance's college QB coach likes fit with 49ers offense

The 49ers' championship window is open, but with how quickly things change in the NFL, it won't be long before it closes. Whichever QB gives the 49ers the best chance to win needs to be the player on the field in 2021.

Sending multiple future first-round draft picks to the Miami Dolphins as part of the trade up precludes the 49ers from adding impact players at other positions. Case in point, Nick Bosa was a rookie on that 49ers team that advanced to the Super Bowl after being the No. 2 overall draft pick.

The 49ers won't have as many chances to add a potential immediate starter in the draft over the next two years, the price of selecting Lance.

The 49ers' quarterback room features Garoppolo, Lance, Josh Rosen, Josh Johnson and Nate Sudfeld. If Garoppolo went down due to injury, Lance is the only guy the team likely would be comfortable with taking extensive snaps in his place.

Garoppolo's presence is a luxury for the 49ers, something teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles did not extend to their top five quarterbacks in recent years. A proven QB who is intricately familiar with the offense does allow the 49ers to bring Lance along at their own pace.

Injuries could accelerate the timeline for Lance, but the 49ers appear to be committed to taking their time with their rookie signal-caller.

Depending on how the 2021 season plays out, however, don't be surprised if events lead them to reverse course and bring Lance off the shelf in his first season.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York comfortable if rookie Trey Lance sits for one or two years behind Jimmy Garoppolo

    The San Francisco 49ers gave up a lot to draft Trey Lance. Now, they're fine to wait for him to develop behind incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Report: Richard Sherman in preliminary talks to rejoin 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers are in talks to re-sign veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.

  • NFLPA blasts league memo on Ja'Wuan James' injury as 'gutless,' 'scare tactic'

    The NFLPA stood its ground on voluntary workouts and suggested the Broncos pay Ja'Wuan James his $10 million salary.

  • Phillies' Wheeler tosses 3-hitter, fans 8 in 2-0 victory

    Zack Wheeler struck out eight and tossed a three-hit shutout and Alex Bohm homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Wheeler threw his second career shutout and complete game in 144 starts and first since 2014 when he played for the New York Mets. Wheeler put two runners on in the ninth and retired Daniel Vogelbach on a foul pop on the 118th pitch to finish the shutout.

  • China’s uncontrollable rocket: When and where will Long March 5B crash to Earth?

    The 30-meter long rocket is tumbling as far north as New York and Beijing, and as far south as Chile and New Zealand

  • Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: How to watch as pair go face-to-face for the first time?

    The legendary boxer will take on the YouTube start in an exhibition next month

  • Warriors should monitor Pacers' reported dysfunction as trade ally

    Could the Indiana Pacers be a potential trade target for the Warriors this offseason?

  • Check out the $6-million yacht that Tom Brady is going to buy

    Not a bad ride.

  • Cuomo Claims Order Blamed for Nursing Home Deaths Was ‘Smart’

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo defended an executive order that may have exacerbated coronavirus outbreaks in state nursing homes as “smart” from a “medical point of view,” during a press conference on Wednesday. “The Republicans politicized a health order that was put out by the state on March 25 [2020], which was, from a medical point of view, smart,” Cuomo told reporters. “They wanted to blame nursing home deaths on that order.” The order in question, signed by the governor and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, ordered state nursing homes to readmit patients who tested positive for coronavirus. The order may have caused from several hundred to over a thousand additional deaths at upstate nursing homes, according to a statistical analysis by the Empire Center, an Albany-based think tank. Cuomo said Republicans have continued to “politicize” the order “because they don’t want to accept responsibility” for coronavirus-related failures at the federal level. “Once again, Andrew Cuomo came out swinging today claiming the nursing home scandal is republican-driven politics,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a progressive Democrat, wrote on Twitter after the press conference. “No, this is about people vs profits….It’s about Cuomo’s abuse of power to monetize a crisis.” Cuomo’s comments come a week following revelations that aides to the governor prevented the state heath department from revealing the true coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, in a report by the New York Times. Those efforts came while Cuomo was pitching and writing a book on his leadership during the pandemic, for which he reportedly received a $4 million advance.

  • What fifth QB taken in each NFL Draft can tell us about Mac Jones

    What are appropriate expectations for Mac Jones in New England? DJ Bean dove into the history of the fifth quarterback taken in the last 15 NFL Drafts to offer some illuminating perspective.

  • EXPLAINER: Will juror's march presence impact Chauvin case?

    The revelation that a juror who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict, experts say. After juror Brandon Mitchell spoke to the media about his experience in the Derek Chauvin trial, a photo of him at the march last August commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 “I have a Dream” speech began circulating online.

  • Prince Charles ‘May Never Forgive’ Harry For His Tell-All—Here’s Where the Queen Stands

    Is Queen Elizabeth II on her son or grandson's side amid their feud?

  • Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at press conference for Logan Paul fight

    The American boxer clashed with the YouTube star after he took his hat off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium

  • Rumor: Timberwolves wanted Warriors to trade up for the No. 1 pick

    The Timberwolves apparently tried to get the Warriors to take the top pick off their hands in the draft last year.

  • Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup

    Many of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have received contracts worth up to $100m to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that has forced them to choose between Saudi money and the PGA Tour and perhaps even The Masters and Ryder Cup. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences. While the majority considered the Premier Golf League to be dead in the water after significant Tour efforts to kill the idea, Telegraph Sport can reveal that formal offers worth $30m to $50m up front are being mulled over by 11 players, including - alongside Johnson and Rose - Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson has purportedly been offered $100m as the de facto head of the rebels. So, despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-type scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Barcelona barbecue hosted by Lionel Messi under investigation for potential COVID-19 protocol violations

    A team-building gesture might backfire for Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.