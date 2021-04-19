Trey Lance shows off arm strength at pro day, throws to ex-49er

Lance throws to ex-49er at pro day, shows off arm strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Monday finished their travels of looking for their future quarterback ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft when they're on the clock with the No. 3 pick.

Their last stop was Fargo, North Dakota, where they watched dual-threat QB Trey Lance air it out. The 49ers sent coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and QB coach Rich Scangarello to get their eyes on Lance in person. Lance reportedly was scheduled to go through 49ers workouts, just as Justin Fields did.

And the 49ers have to be intrigued with what they saw in Lance.

The 20-year-old QB showed off both his arm strength and accuracy (against air) with the draft just over a week away.

Lance’s deep ball out of play-action 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JGguwWyQ9h — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 19, 2021

Interestingly enough, Lance actually threw passes to a former 49ers receiver.

Jordan Matthews still is looking for a NFL home right now, and caught passes from the top draft prospect.

Lance throwing to former 49ers receiver Jordan Matthews 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTAD2qdR9Y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 19, 2021

There’s a rule that doesn’t let WRs participate in multiple Pro Days in one season, since this was Trey Lance’s second Pro Day, he couldn’t have the same receivers.



Fields threw to freshman WRs, I imagine SF wanted to see Lance throw to NFL-caliber WRs...enter Matthews. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 19, 2021

He seemed to enjoy his time hauling in throws from Lance, too.

Story continues

Make that 2 Bisons I’ve caught from! Trey will do great at the next level. https://t.co/m1DbeUsSjI — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) April 19, 2021

Will Lance go from throwing to a former 49er to current ones in the near future?

Come April 29, we'll finally find out.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast