Trey Lance did not wear a splint on his injured finger while throwing during the portion of practice open to the media. The 49ers, though, still listed the rookie quarterback as limited in Thursday’s workout.

“He’s still limited,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com. “He looked good, but we’re very hesitant to get ahead of ourselves. . . . You just have to let the week progress and see how it plays out. He looked good throwing the ball today and moving around. What does that mean for Sunday? We still have a practice to go before that. Hopefully there’s no setbacks and we’ll move from there.”

Lance has a small fracture in a finger on his throwing hand after connecting with the helmet of Raiders linebacker Max Richardson during the team’s final preseason game Aug. 29.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the 49ers, but the team is expected to find a role for Lance this season. The Lions are preparing to see both quarterbacks Sunday.

Receiver Jalen Hurd (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) did not practice, while defensive tackles Kevin Givens (hip) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) returned on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday.

The other players on the team’s injury report, including receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) and defensive end Dee Ford (back), were full participants.

Trey Lance sheds splint but still limited in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk