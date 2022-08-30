How Trey Lance responded to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers pay cut

Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.

“When I told Trey that Jimmy was going to come back it’s like, ‘Awesome,’” Shanahan said via conference call on Tuesday. “‘That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’ Trey was great.”

Shanahan detailed the timeline of how plans to keep Garoppolo evolved, and the coach kept his young quarterback informed from the start. The plan for Garoppolo to return as the backup was very clear and ultimately the only option.

“Trey and Jimmy have a great relationship,” Shanahan said. “Trey actually likes having Jimmy in the building. Trey was very grateful how Jimmy was to him last year and we feel very strongly from the two people, that Jimmy will give that back to Trey this year.”

Garoppolo has been an example of calm and collected no matter the situation. In 2021, when the 49ers informed him of their plans to move up in the draft to select their future franchise quarterback, the veteran took it all in stride, won the starting role, and helped groom his young teammate.

Now, with roles reversed, Shanahan believes that the 49ers' quarterbacks room will remain the positive environment it was in 2021.

“I think they like being around each other,” Shanahan said. “They enjoyed each other last year despite the fact of they were competing, especially in training camp. They were really good with each other. I think Jimmy once he did get that starting role, he enjoyed Trey all year.”

Shanahan was adamant that Garoppolo’s return is not an indication that Lance’s role is at all in question. Shanahan simply believes keeping the veteran was best for all parties involved, including the No. 3 overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The coach believes that the two quarterbacks being around each other will be a benefit for both players as they prepare for the start of the 2022 season.

“I think when you have a quarterback room where people like each other, it makes it more fun to come into work because you are in that room a lot together,” Shanahan said. “I know those dudes do like each other. They have some different skill sets and they both can learn from each other just by watching each other.

“The more football they are around each other the more they talk, usually that rubs off both ways.”

Garoppolo will be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Lance. General manager John Lynch announced that Brock Purdy will be part of the 53-man roster as the third-string quarterback.

