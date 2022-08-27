Trey Lance will need to rely on 49ers' strong roster, Peter Schrager believes

Schrager hopes Lance relies on 'best roster in football' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are rolling the dice that Trey Lance, who only has two NFL starts under his belt, is ready to lead the team with aspirations of reaching Super Bowl LVII.

Despite Jimmy Garoppolo, who took the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game, still being on the roster, San Francisco decided to begin the Lance era this offseason.

Many NFL analysts, such as ESPN's Louis Riddick, have set the bar high for the 22-year-old entering his first season as a starter. However, the NFL Media's Peter Schrager intends to play the waiting game with Lance.

On the latest edition of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Schrager expressed desire for Lance to refrain from attempting to try to win the MVP in his first season as the starter. Instead, the young quarterback should lean on the strong 49ers roster to navigate his first year as a starter.

"It's Year One," Schrager said. "I think they have very high hopes for him moving forward, but for the first year, he's the full-time starter. Rely on the run game, rely on Trent Williams, the best offensive tackle in football, let [Nick] Bosa and [Arik] Armstead lead the way on defense, let Freddie Warner do his thing like they are pound for pound, maybe the best roster in football."

Lance brings that dual-threat ability that has made players like Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson successful in the NFL. Nonetheless, Schrager adds that it's challenging to envision Lance being either of those two players in his first season as a starter.

"The question mark is that quarterback spot," Schrager said. "He can do it with his legs. We know he's got a big arm. I just wouldn't put too much on his shoulder.

"So I would say I'll plant my flag that the Niners will be relevant and it will be a playoff team and all that, but I cannot plant my flag that, like Trey Lance, is going to be Mahomes in his first year as a starter. I don't see that happening just yet."

Lance will have the opportunity to prove Schrager wrong beginning Week 1 when the 49ers travel to Soldier Field on Sept. 11 to face off against the Chicago Bears at 10 a.m. PT.