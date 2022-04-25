Trey Lance ready to emerge as 49ers' starting QB, John Lynch believes

Why Lynch believes Lance is ready to be 49ers' starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — John Lynch believes it is Trey Lance’s time.

During his annual media availability ahead of the NFL draft, the 49ers general manager shared that the club’s starting role at quarterback has not been etched in stone but that the young play-caller is sufficiently prepared for his opportunity.

Lynch shot down rumors that Lance had been given the keys to the castle as the starting quarterback but did share that he likes what he has seen from Lance as the young quarterback heads into his second NFL season.

"All these reports, I don’t know where they all come from,” Lynch said. “We always believe in competition, but at the same time we are great believers in what Trey Lance brings to the table. We believe he is ready. He is going to have to show that. I think he’s ready to show that to us, show that to his teammates, and show that to the world.”

After missing the 2020 season at North Dakota State due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lance needed to knock a little rust off in his premier NFL year and sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo for much of the season.

Lance appeared in six games -- two as a starter. The 21-year-old completed 41 of 71 pass attempts for 603 yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded 38 carries for 168 rushing yards and an additional score on the ground.

Garoppolo remains on the roster following offseason shoulder surgery which prohibited the club from procuring a trade. Lynch reported that the veteran will not be able to throw until June, following mandatory minicamp. That means Lance is slated to take all of the first-team reps during the nine organized team activity practices on the field this spring.

“We’re excited for that opportunity that he has,” Lynch said.

