Trey Lance ready to make 49ers forget Jimmy Garoppolo, Jeremy Fowler hears

Fowler hears Lance seems ready to make 49ers 'forget' Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers traded away major draft capital to move up and pick Trey Lance No. 3 overall in 2021, it was clear they were looking ahead to a future without Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

And based on what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard about the second-year quarterback so far, the 49ers Faithful might forget the past rather quickly.

The NFL reporter joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Monday, where he elaborated on some of those Lance “arm fatigue” rumors with hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky.

According to Fowler, Lance might have experienced “muscle fatigue” -- but nothing structural -- last season after going from draft preparation straight into practices with a brand new team.

But he has rested since then, Fowler added, and any issues in terms of fatigue are long cleaned up.

That spells trouble for the rest of the league if what Fowler’s sources are saying is any indication -- and could make the potential departure of Garoppolo easier on anyone who might have liked him to remain the 49ers’ signal-caller.

“I’ve also heard -- especially this summer when he was working out -- I was told if he looks like this in camp, the way he’s looking right now, then people are going to forget really quickly about Jimmy Garoppolo,” Fowler said.

Those are some strong words that the 49ers certainly hope Lance proves true.

Fans and the team alike likely would have a very hard time forgetting Garoppolo, who breathed life back into the franchise after San Francisco traded for him on Halloween nearly five years ago.

But as the 49ers patiently wait for a Garoppolo trade offer that can officially set the Lance era into motion, the future looks bright.

