Trey Lance promises Brandon Aiyuk will get more touches after quiet Week 1

Lance promises 'huge weapon' Aiyuk will get more touches

Brandon Aiyuk’s breakout season didn’t take off in the 49ers’ Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, but quarterback Trey Lance is confident it still is coming.

Aiyuk generated a lot of momentum coming into the 2022 season after being praised for his offseason preparation, but the 24-year-old only touched the ball three times in the messy loss at Soldier Field.

Lance credited Chicago's defense for the lack of receptions but assured that it won’t always be that way.

"I mean it’s kinda what the defense dictates, what the concepts dictate,” Lance told reporters on Wednesday. “He made a couple big plays and he’s had a great training camp. So man, still have all the trust in the world.”

As the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk compiled 116 catches for 1,574 yards over his first two seasons.

But his best is yet to come, and Lance even made a special promise to assure just that.



“It definitely wasn’t anything like that,” Lance assured. “I know you guys freak out when BA only has a certain amount of touches but it’s definitely not, like you go into a game being like ‘OK, we’re going to give Deebo the ball eight times plus’ or whatever it may be. Deebo’s obviously going to get more touches because he’s in the run game.

"But yeah, BA for sure. I mean he’s a huge weapon for us, he’s done a great job and that’ll start to show more and more. I promise."

The two spent the offseason training together and getting to know each other better, which hopefully will translate to success on the field this season for the 49ers.

Of course, Lance has to ensure that the ball is spread around to all 49ers’ offensive weapons, but the connection with Aiyuk seems like something we’ll see plenty of as the season progresses.

And it all could start on Sunday when the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium for a Week 2 showdown with their division rivals.

