Trey Lance promises 'best days are ahead' after 49ers' season-ending loss

Lance makes hopeful promise to 49ers after season-ending loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's sophomore season in the NFL didn't go how the 49ers quarterback had planned.

After suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, the 22-year-old was forced to watch his team's improbable run to the NFC Championship Game from the sidelines.

But following the Philadelphia Eagles' 31-7 defeat of San Francisco on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, Lance is looking past the deflating loss and ahead to his future in Red and Gold.

"Thankful for this year," Lance posted to Instagram on Monday. "Blessed to have been around this special group of guys who inspired me every day. Not how we planned it, but the best days are still ahead."

The 49ers, per usual, have some decisions to make at the quarterback position this offseason.

Will the starter be Lance, the No. 3 overall pick with little NFL experience San Francisco traded away major draft capital to acquire in 2021? Or will it be Brock Purdy, 2022's Mr. Irrelevant pick who was a huge reason why the 49ers made it to the conference title game?

The 49ers Faithful likely won't have an answer for quite some time, especially as the team awaits MRI results for Purdy's elbow, which he injured during Sunday's loss.

But Lance has proven pro at blocking any outside noise, and it's clear he's focused on one task at hand: Getting healthy and contributing to San Francisco's next attempt at its ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

