Trey Lance Pro Day draws several GMs, head coaches

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance got a good turnout of NFL decision makers at his Pro Day workout on Friday.

Among those reported to attend were Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes, Panthers General Manager Scott Fritterer and head coach Matt Rhule, Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew, Broncos General Manager George Paton, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman.

All those GMs and coaches wouldn’t have made the trip to Fargo if Lance weren’t considered a prospect with a lot of potential, and footage from the Pro Day showed Lance making some impressive throws. Lance measured in at 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds.

In his one and only season as North Dakota State’s starter, he had eye-popping stats including a 66.9 percent completion rate, 9.7 yards per pass, 28 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, plus 1,100 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. But Lance will get questioned by some because he was only a starter for one year, because he played at the FCS level, and because in the one game he played in 2020, which was set up by North Dakota State primarily to get him one more opportunity to show what he could do, he did not play particularly well.

