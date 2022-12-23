Trey Lance plays Santa Claus, surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts

Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster.

On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.

Quarterbacks giving their offensive linemen holiday gifts as a gestures for their season-long efforts is a long-standing NFL tradition. Jimmy Garoppolo has been known to give custom Jordan sneakers to the group in the past.

From expensive grills to high-end watches and electronics, most NFL quarterbacks spend a healthy sum on the players who protect them on the field. What makes Lance’s gift more unique is the fact that he hasn’t played with the group since very early in the season.

Through Lance’s rehab of an ankle injury suffered in Week 2, the young quarterback has been a constant figure around the facility attending meetings. The second-year quarterback also regularly is seen on the sidelines during games wearing a headset and talking with quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.

The North Dakota State product has been a resource for Brock Purdy who took over the helm after Garoppolo suffered a fracture in his foot in Week 13. Earlier in the season, Kyle Shanahan shared that Lance had not missed a meeting since his surgery, as he has been present via video when necessary.

Garoppolo also has been taking part in team and position meetings, even while unable to participate on the field.

There is a “way outside chance” that Garoppolo could be healthy enough to start practicing in the postseason. But for all intents and purposes, it is now Purdy’s offense. Still, no one in the offensive line room expects lavish gifts from the rookie play caller whose salary is a fraction of Lance’s $8.5 million per year.

When asked what Purdy’s gift to the offensive linemen was, center Jake Brendel succinctly, happily and thankfully replied, “Wins.”

