Trey Lance is perfect 49ers QB but won't be their pick, Todd McShay believes

McShay: Lance is perfect 49ers QB but won't be No. 3 pick

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has a player in mind he believes should be the 49ers’ ideal choice with the No. 3 overall pick.

McShay said his heart tells him the 49ers, looking for a young quarterback to eventually take over for Jimmy Garoppolo, should swipe right on North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

“I think Trey Lance would be a perfect fit,” McShay said Monday on a conference call with national reporters.

“He’s great in terms of play-action, and San Francisco is fourth in the league in play-action snaps this past year. That’s what Kyle Shanahan wants to do and that’s a big part of what their offense is.”

Yet, when McShay released his latest mock draft after the 49ers' trade with the Miami Dolphins, he did not pair the 49ers with Lance.

“I thought Lance was going to be a better option for San Fran, but the intel was different,” he said.

Therefore, based on information he received from NFL sources, McShay projects the 49ers selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 3 overall.

“Now, he’s not as mobile as Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson or Trey Lance or Justin Fields. And that’s a knock,” McShay said of Jones. “He’s got a solid arm, but he doesn’t have the arm strength that those four other guys have.

"So, physically he’s not bringing to the table what you would get with those other four quarterbacks. But, mentally, and from an accuracy standpoint, he’s as good as any quarterback in this class.”

While McShay might not be sold that Jones is the best fit for the 49ers, he has little doubt the 49ers are the organization that can get the most out of Jones.

“If he winds up in San Francisco, I think it’s a perfect spot for him,” McShay said. “He has one of the best offensive minds in the game, in Kyle Shanahan, to help develop him quickly.”

