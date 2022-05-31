Trey Lance: It’s not my job to care what reporters or people on social media say

San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance may be aware of the chatter that he hasn’t come as far over the last year as the 49ers were hoping when they drafted him. But he says he doesn’t care about that.

Lance said that he knows how his teammates and coaches feel about him, and that’s enough.

“In the most respectful way possible, it doesn’t change how I feel about you guys as people, but it’s not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media,” Lance told reporters, via ESPN. “For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks.”

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to get the pick they used on Lance, which they obviously wouldn’t have done if they didn’t expect him to become an elite franchise quarterback. But they also knew that Lance was very raw coming out of North Dakota State and would need some work. And the reality is we won’t know the results of that work until we see Lance on the field as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

