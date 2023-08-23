Trey Lance not at 49ers practice after Sam Darnold QB2 news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have chosen their backup quarterback after weeks of speculation, but another question arose during practice in Santa Clara on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Wednesday that Sam Darnold will serve as Brock Purdy's backup for the 2023 NFL season, and that the 49ers are exploring all options when it comes to third-year signal-caller Trey Lance.

Shortly after the news, Lance was not out at practice.

In a major development at #49ers training camp, QB Trey Lance is NOT on the practice field.



Source says the team is considering all options with No. 3 overall pick of 2021 NFL Draft.



QBs at practice are Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 23, 2023

The 23-year-old finds himself in a state of limbo with the team that selected him No. 3 overall in 2021, surrendering significant draft capital to do so in hopes that Lance would be their long-sought franchise quarterback.

But injuries have derailed Lance's career so far, and the broken ankle he suffered in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season cleared the path for Purdy to eventually become starter and earn the role for the foreseeable future.

While Lance began last season as the team's starter, his future in the Bay now is uncertain after being leapfrogged by Darnold. He could remain with San Francisco or be dealt elsewhere in a trade, and the latest practice development points to the latter.

His status remains undetermined as the 49ers are set to conclude their preseason on Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium.

