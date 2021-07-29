Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

San Francisco traded up to No. 3 overall to draft his replacement in quarterback Trey Lance.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to say that Garoppolo is the team’s QB1, saying this week that Lance is entering camp as the clear No. 2. But in any industry — when your boss hires someone to take your job, it usually creates an awkward situation.

Garoppolo said that’s not the case, that he and Lance have a “good relationship” even though the business of the NFL is “weird.”

Lance echoed that same point when he spoke to the media on Thursday.

“No, there’s no awkwardness at all,” Lance said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “We’re good friends. We’ve gotten to spend a lot more time together now and definitely looking forward to continue learning as much as I can from him. He’s one of the best people that I’ve ever been around on and off the field. So just super excited to continue to learn this year as much as I can from him.”

Garoppolo may be the team’s starter for now, but after the 49ers traded what they did to acquire Lance, the former North Dakota State signal-caller will be San Francisco’s QB1 sooner than later.

Trey Lance: There’s no awkwardness with Jimmy Garoppolo at all originally appeared on Pro Football Talk