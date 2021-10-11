Trey Lance may miss time with knee sprain

San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance suffered a knee injury Sunday that may cause him to miss time.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said today that Lance has a knee sprain and might not be available for the 49ers’ next game, in two weeks against the Colts. The 49ers are on their bye this week.

It’s unclear whether Lance would play against the Colts even if he’s healthy. Shanahan said after Sunday’s game that Jimmy Garoppolo, who is recovering from a calf injury, will start when he’s healthy.

Lance did not realize he had hurt his knee until after the game and doesn’t know what play the injury happened on. Lance was sacked twice, hit multiple other times while passing, and ran the ball 16 times.

