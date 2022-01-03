How Trey Lance made Kyle Shanahan 'proud' in 49ers' win vs. Texans

How Lance made Shanahan 'proud' in 49ers' win vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following the 49ers' 23-7 win Sunday over the Huston Texans, coach Kyle Shanahan had plenty of reasons to be happy with Trey Lance.

Like any other rookie quarterback, Lance made a couple tough mistakes early but played better as the game went on. As the 49ers Postgame Live crew asked Shanahan about the No. 3 pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, he could help but praise Lance for his ability to lead the 49ers to a needed victory.

"I was real proud of him," Shanahan said. "I thought he did a hell of a job."

"I was so proud of [Trey]. I thought he did a hell of a job." - Kyle Shanahan pic.twitter.com/G8FqS517cl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 3, 2022

Lance, 21, made his second start of his young NFL career for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and earned his first win. He finished the day with 249 passing yards while completing 16 of his 23 pass attempts. Lance threw two touchdowns and was intercepted once.

He also ran eight times for 31 yards.

"Just how efficient he was taking care of the ball, getting it to the right guys," Shanahan continued. "When he ran, did a hell of a job running. The pick was disappointing, but watching him bounce back from that -- he didn't get gun shy. He kept letting it rip.

"He made a few plays that weren't there today, too. The big touchdown to Deebo was huge."

Lance gave the 49ers an element to their offense that has been missing. He challenged the defense down the field and on the sidelines, as well as his ability to tuck the ball and run. Will he start the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams?

That still is to be determined. One thing is clear, though: Lance did more than enough to earn another start if the 49ers deem Garoppolo unable to go.