How Trey Lance looked in 49ers' 2022 preseason finale vs. Texans

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season.

At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on.

Lance completed 7 of 11 passes for 49 yards against the Texans. He was sacked one time and he scrambled from pressure to pick up 1 yards another time.

Lance made a couple of good throws, including a 14-yarder to wide receiver Malik Turner.

But Lance also missed an easy pitch-and-catch intended for tight end George Kittle and could not hook up with Deebo Samuel deep along the right sideline on a third-and-2 play.

The 49ers did not score any points in the three series that Lance played Thursday against the Texans. The 49ers collected five first downs, including one on a penalty for illegal contact.

The 49ers find themselves in a unique position this season. They have a team that is set up to win with a strong running game, plenty of playmakers on offense and a strong defense.

But there is a vast amount of uncertainty at the game’s most-important position.

Since he played his final game at Marshall (Minn.) High School in 2017, Lance has attempted just 318 passes in college and 71 in the NFL. In the past two NFL preseasons, Lance has 57 more pass attempts.

On Thursday, Lance wrapped up his first preseason as the 49ers’ starting quarterback while Jimmy Garoppolo remained back in the Bay Area. The 49ers still hope to be able to trade Garoppolo before the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have placed all their resources toward getting Lance ready for the season.

The 49ers believe Lance is in a good position because he does not have to do everything by himself. He will encounter ups and downs, for sure, in his first season as the starter. The 49ers hope a deep and talented roster can help compensate for uneven play by a young quarterback.

Now, the focus shifts to getting ready for the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Chicago Bears.

Nobody, not even coach Kyle Shanahan, can say with any degree of confidence how Lance will fare in that game and for the entire season.

But one thing is certain: There’s no turning back now.