Trey Lance likely to get 1st NFL start vs. Cardinals in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 but are likely going to face a rookie quarterback. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury in the 49ers’ 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and it appears he won’t be able to play this coming week.

He was uncertain about playing next week, according to Niners Wire’s Kyle Madson.

Garoppolo said he didn’t think it was an Achilles issue, but he did indicate he may not be ready for next Sunday’s matchup with the Cardinals. “It feels like just the calf right now,” Garoppolo said. “I’m hopeful it’ll just be a couple weeks or something.”

That would mean Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in the draft this year, would get his first NFL start against the 4-0 Cardinals on the road.

Lance completed 9-of-18 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Garoppolo, for a passer rating of 117.1. He also rushed for 41 yards on seven carries and scored a two-point conversion.

He is 10-for-19 passing this season for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He has for 44 yards and a touchdown in the three games in which he has appeared.

Lance is the future of the franchise, the 49ers believe.

Now at 2-2, the 49ers are almost in a must-win situation. They are in last place in the division and don’t want to lose a third straight game and fall to 0-2 in divisional play.

They will have a big challenge against the unbeaten Cardinals, who have already beaten one rookie quarterback this season.

List

NFC West standings: Cardinals alone in 1st place after win over Rams

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



