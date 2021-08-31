Trey Lance out at least 7 days with finger injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday issued some not-so-good injury news when he spoke with reporters on a conference call. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance is dealing with a small chip in a finger on his throwing hand. He sustained the injury in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shanahan wouldn’t specify which finger Lance hurt, but he did say the rookie would miss seven days. The team’s hope is that he’ll be able to return Monday, Sept. 6 to begin preparations for the season opener against the Lions.

The 49ers can withstand Lance missing the week between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season. There wouldn’t be much on-field work in that time frame anyway.

While Lance figures to be the backup going into the season, Shanahan has indicated he’ll see playing time. The extent of his playing time is unknown, but two-quarterback systems are unorthodox and the club probably wouldn’t want him missing any on-field preparation in the lead up to the opener.

Lance against the Raiders was part of a rotation with Jimmy Garoppolo for the first two series, and wound up playing 35 offensive snaps. The No. 3 overall pick finished 6-13 for 46 yards in the air. He also ran six times for 8 yards and a touchdown.

List

6 takeaways from 49ers' romp over Raiders

Recommended Stories

  • A preview? 49ers shuttle Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in and out during preseason finale

    Could both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance play key roles in Week 1?

  • NFL first-round QB update: Are 49ers giving a preview of Trey Lance's early role?

    The unusual way in which Kyle Shanahan rotated his quarterbacks in the preseason finale opens up a fascinating possibility for the regular season.

  • Giants' Cueto out with cold, Wood tests positive for virus

    Right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start for San Francisco on Monday night against Milwaukee because of cold and flu-like symptoms, while fellow Giants starter Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Cueto, who has tested negative, was put on the COVID-related injured list. Wood has headaches and a sore throat — “he is not feeling well at all,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

  • Should the Saints reunite Breshad Perriman with Jameis Winston?

    Should the Saints reunite Breshad Perriman with Jameis Winston?

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance chipped bone in finger on this play vs. Raiders

    This is the play in which Trey Lance injured his finger.

  • 18 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

    Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have paid subtle tributes to her over the years.

  • Ellie Robinson's emotional post-race interview will live long in the memory

    As retirement speeches go, Ellie Robinson ensured she would live long in the memory of those that watched her bow out of swimming at Tokyo 2020 – despite not making the podium. "I don’t want this to be a story of sorrow and heartbreak, I want this to be a story of triumph, because it is," she said, her eyes brimming with tears, live on Channel 4.

  • Kyle Shanahan on QB rotation: We have two guys who can play, it’s always going to be an option

    The 49ers continue to resist any calls to officially name a starting quarterback for Week One of the regular season and their final preseason game of the summer showed why it may not be as consequential a decision as it would be for other clubs. Jimmy Garoppolo started the game against the Raiders, but Trey [more]

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance to miss 1 week with injured finger

    San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game. Lance was hit on his right thumb by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson on Sunday. Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a “small chip fracture” in the finger.

  • What will Michigan football's defense look like under Mike Macdonald?

    Michigan football head coach Jim Harbuagh on Mike Macdonald calling plays for the first time ahead of Saturday's season opener vs. Western Michigan.

  • Former Eagles 2nd-round pick Sidney Jones has a new home

    Sidney Jones is on the move again.

  • Jets' Saleh staying connected to oversee all aspects of team

    Robert Saleh is sitting in on the New York Jets' defense, offense and special teams meetings one screen at a time. Saleh wants to have his finger on the pulse of his entire operation — the sort of CEO-type approach the Jets preferred when they were searching for their new on-field leader in January. “Today, I spent time in the offensive room,” Saleh said before practice Sunday.

  • Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China

    Universal Studios announced Monday that its first theme park in China will open in the country's capital in September. Under construction since 2016, the theme park has received strong backing from Beijing authorities, including the extension of one of the city’s main subway lines to the site. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.

  • Legendary 49ers Quarterback Joe Montana Picks Up Cozy Malibu Beach House

    Though Joe Montana is still looking to hand off his lavish 500-acre Napa Valley estate to a new owner — recently slashing the price to $24.5 million, a 50% drop from the original $49 million ask of 2009 — the former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is expanding his real estate holdings […]

  • WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo lowers the boom for rushing TD

    WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo, power runner. #49ers

  • Connie Britton Boards Salmira Productions Indie Drama Thriller ‘892’

    EXCLUSIVE: Hot off of starring in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series The White Lotus, which was recently picked up for a second season, 4x Emmy nominee Connie Britton is joining Salmira Productions’ feature drama 892 opposite John Boyega, Michael K. Williams and Nichole Beharie. The film, directed and co-written by Abi Damaris Corbin, is described as an intense […]

  • Caldor Fire: Aug. 30 afternoon update

    KCRA 3's team coverage of the Caldor Fire continues with a discussion about the fires advance and what crews are doing to battle the blaze.

  • LGBTQ+ Rights Victory in Mexico

    Equality continues to advance in the neighboring nation.

  • Dad- 'I didn't know having a daughter meant getting another wife'

    This TikTok parent shared a hilarious video showing how his daughter repeats everything his wife says. This TikTok parent shared a hilarious video showing how his daughter repeats everything his wife says. Kenzie Shayne (@kenzieshayne) is a mom of two kids who shares funny and adorable videos of her family on TikTok. Kenzie Shayne (@kenzieshayne) is a mom of two kids who shares funny and adorable videos of her family on TikTok. including one hilarious video in which Kenzie’s husband, DJ, attempts to prove that having a daughter is just like having another wife. The popular video, which already has 19.6 million views, begins with DJ staring plaintively into the camera, with a look of resignation on his face. The popular video, which already has 19.6 million views, begins with DJ staring plaintively into the camera, with a look of resignation on his face. "I didn’t know having a daughter meant getting another wife,” he says. Next, the camera cuts to a shot of Kenzie with her daughter Payson sitting in her lap. Suddenly, Kenzie looks up, and yells, “Babe!”. Immediately, Payson echoes Kenzie. “Babe!” she yells. “Babe! Babe! Babe!” . Kenzie grins as Payson calls out for DJ over and over again. Finally, DJ responds from somewhere offscreen. “What?”. “Babe, I need you!” Kenzie yells back. Payson repeats her mom’s words, screeching, “Babe, I need you!”. The video ends as Kenzie begins to laugh. DJ clearly adores his daughter and wife and is sincerely amused by their behavior. In a caption on the video, DJ even joked, “Like mother, like daughter”

  • McCarthy calls on Pelosi to recall House over U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to recall members of the House to take action on the Afghanistan withdrawal. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what McCarthy and other GOP members would like to see done.