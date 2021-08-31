Trey Lance out at least 7 days with finger injury

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday issued some not-so-good injury news when he spoke with reporters on a conference call. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance is dealing with a small chip in a finger on his throwing hand. He sustained the injury in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shanahan wouldn’t specify which finger Lance hurt, but he did say the rookie would miss seven days. The team’s hope is that he’ll be able to return Monday, Sept. 6 to begin preparations for the season opener against the Lions.

The 49ers can withstand Lance missing the week between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season. There wouldn’t be much on-field work in that time frame anyway.

While Lance figures to be the backup going into the season, Shanahan has indicated he’ll see playing time. The extent of his playing time is unknown, but two-quarterback systems are unorthodox and the club probably wouldn’t want him missing any on-field preparation in the lead up to the opener.

Lance against the Raiders was part of a rotation with Jimmy Garoppolo for the first two series, and wound up playing 35 offensive snaps. The No. 3 overall pick finished 6-13 for 46 yards in the air. He also ran six times for 8 yards and a touchdown.

List