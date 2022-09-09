Trey Lance will lead 49ers without captain title, Michael Irvin believes

Irvin confident Lance will lead 49ers despite no captaincy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance will be watching from the sideline when the 49ers’ six captains walk to the 50-yard line together for the coin toss before every game this 2022 NFL season.

However, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes Lance’s impact on the team will be more significant than a heads or tails decision.

The 22-year-old quarterback, entering his first season as the starter under center in his second year in the league, wasn’t named a captain this season.

But Irvin doesn’t think that will affect how Lance will lead this team.

“Well, I was never a captain,” Irvin said on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” on Wednesday. “It doesn’t mean you’re not a leader or that you can’t lead. It’s just what it is. The guys understand.

“Trey lance is a young guy, he’s coming through the ropes and everything. They want him to worry about him. Don’t worry about captaining a whole team. You get yourself ready and get yourself right to play. He’s a young quarterback. This has no bearing what’s so ever.”

During his shift to QB1 over the offseason, Lance has been constantly praised for his leadership on and off the field.

And while Lance might not be a captain on paper, his leadership in his new role is expected to continuously grow.

“You’re measuring influences by different things than maybe your team is measuring influences,” Irvin said. “They see a guy who’s been there a while and put in the time and the hard work and they’re a captain. And Trey Lance is still a young guy and he’s still learning. But trust me. Whether he has a “C” on his chest or not, Trey lance is captaining the team. He’s the quarterback. You don’t gotta put a “C” on his chest. That’s no indication that he’s not a leader. That’s just not the truth.”

Story continues

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the captains earlier this week. They are:

LT Trent Williams

TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner

DE Nick Bosa

S Jimmie Ward

DT Arik Armstead

And even though Lance wants to be a part of that group someday, he humorously acknowledged what those guys mean to the team and was understanding of the decision, to say the least.

“Obviously that’s a goal of mine,” Lance said. “But I don’t think you can look at any six of those guys and think that guy’s a bozo, because all those guys have played football at a very, very high level.

“I voted for every single one of those guys, so I think each and every one of them deserves it. It’s obviously a goal of mine, but those guys have proved it.”

