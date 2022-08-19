Trey Lance to lead 49ers to Super Bowl LVII, ESPN analyst boldly predicts

ESPN analyst boldly predicts Lance leads 49ers to Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

ESPN analyst Chris Canty has a lot of faith in the 49ers this upcoming 2022 NFL season.

On the latest episode of "Get Up," Canty shared five bold predictions he had for the season, with the first prediction being that the 49ers will make it to Super Bowl LVII.

"I believe in Trey Lance," Canty said emphatically. "More importantly, I believe in Kyle Shanahan getting the most out of the players on this team."

Canty continued to say that San Francisco has a "really good" offensive line, and is a top-five team in terms of the running game and their defense.

"All of the pieces are in place for the 49ers, not only to win their division but actually do damage once they get into the postseason," Canty concluded.

With Lance looking more and more comfortable at the helm in the 49ers' offense, it makes sense why the media is warming up to the prospect of Lance leading San Francisco to success this season.

Along with his 49ers Super Bowl prediction, Canty, a former Super Bowl champion, believes that the Los Angeles Rams will miss the playoffs entirely. This comes just months after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.

That statement has to make 49ers fans happy knowing that some pundits project San Francisco to win it all while their fierce rivals miss the postseason altogether.

With all this Super Bowl talk and how well Lance and the rest of the team have looked so far in the preseason, 49ers fans have to be chomping at the bit for the season to get underway.

