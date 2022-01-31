The 49ers traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance because they were eager to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But Garoppolo never resented Lance’s presence in San Francisco.

In fact, Lance said today that one of the reasons everyone in the 49ers locker room loves Garoppolo is that he is always nothing but supportive of teammates, including the teammate who was brought in to take his job.

“Jimmy’s the man,” Lance said. “You’ve heard it from everyone. No one is lying about it. He’s inspired so many guys in this room, everything he’s played through this year. Everything he’s taught me, how he’s handled our whole situation. Everyone put us against each other and everything like that in the media, throughout this whole year, from OTAs and everything. But he’s been nothing but a brother to me. Whether it’s competing in practice or sitting in the meetings he’s been nothing but great to me and I’ve been nothing but thankful for him and everything he’s done. He’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life.”

The 49ers’ decision-makers may not view Garoppolo as a great quarterback, but no one doubts that he’s a great teammate.

Trey Lance: Jimmy Garoppolo is the man, he’s going to be one of my best friends for life originally appeared on Pro Football Talk