The 49ers are starting Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback on Sunday against the Lions, but there’s a chance we’ll also see Trey Lance take some snaps.

Lance chipped a bone in a finger on his throwing hand during the final preseason game of the summer and has been limited at practice since that point. He resumed throwing this week and is set to be in the lineup this weekend after avoiding an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week.

The only player that the 49ers have ruled out is wide receiver Jalen Hurd. He has a knee injury and head coach Kyle Shanahan called him a candidate for injured reserve earlier this week.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) are expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (hip) is questionable.

Trey Lance isn’t on final 49ers injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk