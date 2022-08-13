Trey Lance incredibly reveals slide vs. Packers was first of his career

Lance reveals slide vs. Packers was first of his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like 49ers quarterback Trey Lance impressed in more ways than one in the preseason opener Friday night.

Aside from throwing a 76-yard bomb to Danny Gray for a touchdown, Lance noted that he enjoyed getting down when he ran the ball early in the 49ers' 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

"I got down. That was my first time sliding in my whole entire life. So that was good," Lance said postgame.

Lance added that while he has thought about practicing sliding, he hasn't actually done so.

"I was sitting in my hotel room, actually this morning ... telling guys about it," Lance said, smiling.

Lance noted that as he ran, he heard the entire sideline yelling for him to get down.

By all accounts, Lance's first outing as the 49ers' QB1 went well. Not only was he able to make plays, but he also was able to instill confidence in a fanbase that had been waiting with bated breath to see what he could do as he completed four of five passes for 92 yards and one touchdown pass.

If Friday night's preseason opener was any indication, Lance and the 49ers could be a legitimate threat during the 2022 NFL season.

