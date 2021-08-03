How Trey Lance has impressed John Lynch early in 49ers career

How Lance has impressed GM Lynch early in 49ers career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance has been as advertised early on in his 49ers career. The No. 3 overall pick showed off both his arm and legs during the opening week, has been studying the playbook endlessly and even got his first reps with the first team Tuesday.

But while Lance has opened eyes and dropped jaws with his rare arm talent and elite athleticism, general manager John Lynch has been impressed by something else entirely.

"He's looked tremendous, he really has," Lynch told ESPN's Adam Schefter on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." "I think what has been most impressive about Trey -- everyone wants to talk about physical traits -- but the way he approaches his job. He's a pro in its truest sense. During these 40 days, they are always a test. There is 40 days where we are away from our players. I will tell you -- like on the way to Canton, those players are players who understand that what you do on the time away -- when you're at a facility, the coaches are there to make sure that you are on point, and a lot of guys can do that.

"But it's when you finish the season whether it be at the end of the regular season or the playoffs or the Super Bowl, that time is when the great ones separate themselves. I think we got a lot of guys who love football. We work hard to bring in the right type of guys, and we got a lot of guys who love the game and are willing to do the necessary things to prepare and I think Trey really is an embodiment of that. He's looking good on the field, too."

Lynch also noted the impact Lance's arrival has had on the play of Jimmy Garoppolo.

"Him being hear I think has brought the best out of Jimmy Garoppolo," Lynch said. "Jimmy is a big-time competitor, and we haven't played a game yet, but in practice in the offseason and practice in training camp thus far, he is playing his best football since he's been here. And he has played a lot of good football, just look at his record. People will say, 'Well, what do you do if they are both playing great.' Well, that's another good problem to have and we will deal with that when it comes."

Story continues

While Lance has shined early on in training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan has chosen his words carefully when discussing the rookie QB and has noted that Lance getting first-team reps does not mean he is ready to challenge Garoppolo for the starting spot.

“I don’t really look at it like that,” Shanahan said. “I thought he had a decent day. I thought he did good with his reps — not perfect. We’re just evaluating everybody right now.”

Lance might not be entering the QB competition yet, but he has shown early on why the 49ers felt it was necessary to make him the future of their franchise.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast