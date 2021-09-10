Trey Lance had good week of practice; 49ers' plan remains mystery

Lance had good week of practice; 49ers' plan remains mystery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Rookie quarterback Trey Lance was limited in the 49ers’ three practices before heading to Detroit for the season opener.

But the 49ers’ plan for Lance in Week 1 is not impacted by his physical status, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

“He’s doing good,” Shanahan said of Lance. “He had a good week.

“No, it (the plan) hasn’t changed.”

Lance sustained an injury to the index finger on his throwing hand in the 49ers' preseason finale Aug. 29 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He returned to limited practice this week and was first seen throwing passes Wednesday. Lance has not been made available to speak to the media since his injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, but Shanahan has stated that Lance will play this season.

The Detroit Lions, along with everyone else, can only guess how -- or if -- the 49ers will choose to deploy Lance on Sunday

"I think what has been tough on Trey is he didn't get to play football all last year. So regardless of what happens, I'm always trying to make sure that Trey doesn't go another year without playing football," Shanahan said last week.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance played 16 games at North Dakota State during the 2019 season. But he played in just one game during the fall of 2020, as NDSU moved its football season to the spring.

In the 49ers’ final exhibition game, Garoppolo and Lance rotated in and out of the game for the team’s first two possessions. Garoppolo played 14 snaps, while Lance was on the field for 10 plays.

Garoppolo enters the regular season after what was generally considered the best camp of his career.

“I'm pretty satisfied with where it's at,” Garoppolo said. “Obviously, there are things to improve. You're always trying to fix little things, get guys on the same page as you, seeing things out there and things like that. But, overall, I felt pretty good with it.”

