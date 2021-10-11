Trey Lance had fourth-most rushing yards by QB in first NFL start
Where Lance's 89 rushing yards in first start rank among QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It wasn't a win, but there were still plenty of positives from Trey Lance's first career NFL start.
In the 49ers' 17-10 loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, Lance was 15-for-29 for 192 yards and threw 1 interception. He ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards.
Those 89 rushing yards ended up being the fourth-most by a quarterback making his first career start during the Super Bowl era.
Despite the loss, @treylance09 rushed for 89 yards in his first career start
Lance passed Tim Tebow for the 4th-most rush yards by a rookie QB in his first NFL start in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Randall Cunningham
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 10, 2021
The 49ers heavily utilized Lance's rushing ability. His 16 attempts out-paced starting running back Elijah Mitchell (9 carries, 43 yards) by seven carries.
RELATED: Cardinals stuff, crush 49ers' Lance on fourth-and-goal run
It's still very early in Lance's career, but it's clear that he has the capabilities of becoming one of the league's more productive dual-threat quarterbacks. Maybe similar to that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?
