Trey Lance had fourth-most rushing yards by QB in first NFL start

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Where Lance's 89 rushing yards in first start rank among QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wasn't a win, but there were still plenty of positives from Trey Lance's first career NFL start. 

In the 49ers' 17-10 loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, Lance was 15-for-29 for 192 yards and threw 1 interception. He ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards. 

Those 89 rushing yards ended up being the fourth-most by a quarterback making his first career start during the Super Bowl era.

The 49ers heavily utilized Lance's rushing ability. His 16 attempts out-paced starting running back Elijah Mitchell (9 carries, 43 yards) by seven carries.

RELATED: Cardinals stuff, crush 49ers' Lance on fourth-and-goal run

It's still very early in Lance's career, but it's clear that he has the capabilities of becoming one of the league's more productive dual-threat quarterbacks. Maybe similar to that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

 

Recommended Stories