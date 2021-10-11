Trey Lance had fourth-most rushing yards by QB in first NFL start

Where Lance's 89 rushing yards in first start rank among QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wasn't a win, but there were still plenty of positives from Trey Lance's first career NFL start.

In the 49ers' 17-10 loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, Lance was 15-for-29 for 192 yards and threw 1 interception. He ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards.

Those 89 rushing yards ended up being the fourth-most by a quarterback making his first career start during the Super Bowl era.

Despite the loss, @treylance09 rushed for 89 yards in his first career start



Lance passed Tim Tebow for the 4th-most rush yards by a rookie QB in his first NFL start in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Randall Cunningham — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 10, 2021

The 49ers heavily utilized Lance's rushing ability. His 16 attempts out-paced starting running back Elijah Mitchell (9 carries, 43 yards) by seven carries.

It's still very early in Lance's career, but it's clear that he has the capabilities of becoming one of the league's more productive dual-threat quarterbacks. Maybe similar to that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

