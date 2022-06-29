Trey Lance has grown 'leaps and bounds' as 49ers leader, Peter Schrager says

Schrager: Lance has grown 'leaps and bounds' as leader for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Jimmy Garoppolo still likely on his way out the door, Trey Lance has continued to establish himself as a leader on the 49ers.

The second-year quarterback is expected to take over as the starter under center and has been QB1 throughout offseason workouts and OTAs as Garoppolo rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager joined the "Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday morning, where he discussed Garoppolo's trade market and how Lance has embraced a leadership role throughout the offseason.

"The Jimmy [Garoppolo] thing is fascinating because back in February at the combine I was talking to everyone there and they were like 'he'll get traded,'" Schrager said. "And the surgery completely threw a corkscrew in this whole thing, no one wanted to trade for a quarterback coming off a surgery without having their eyes on him. And the Niners don't want to trade him for 20 cents on the dollar. which is what essentially they would have to do.

"Now we're at the point where Jimmy needs to start throwing, he has not been with the team. For the most part, when he has been training, he's been in southern California. Trey Lance has been with the team, Trey Lance has been leading practices, Trey Lance has been leading guys, Trey Lance has been throwing with wide receivers. I don't think the train has left the station in terms of who are you going into battle with Week 1. Trey Lance grew leaps and bounds the last few months from what I'm told as far as playbook but also as far as voice in the locker room. Jimmy being gone, Trey has really taken that and been like 'I'm the dude, follow me' and a lot of the guys are starting to follow and 'okay this is going to be our future leader.'"

Both general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have been vocal about the likelihood that Garoppolo still is traded before the start of the season and anticipate his market heating up as soon as he is able to throw starting in July.

"Fascinating what they do with Jimmy Garoppolo because I still think a team would want to trade for him at least for one year where he's making $25 million, but if this guy's arm is right, I feel like he's a better option than some of these quarterbacks you're seeing in other cities," Schrager added.

Whatever happens with Garoppolo, it's becoming increasingly clear that the 49ers have turned the page to Lance, despite the veteran likely being on the roster come training camp.

Fortunately for the 22-year-old, he's been preparing for his moment all offseason.

